Q2 2019 operating highlights - Underlying Group net retail revenue, excluding the effect of the supermarket business sale, increased by 6.1% YoY to RUB 39,510 mln. - Underlying net retail revenue generated by O'KEY hypermarkets increased by 3.0% YoY in Q2 2019 to RUB 34,911 mln resulting from traffic growth and increased basket size. - Net retail revenue generated by DA! grew by 37.8% YoY to RUB 4,599 mln in Q2 2019, supported by a steady growth in traffic (up 30.9% YoY) and the average ticket (up 5.3% YoY). - Like-for-like (LFL) net retail revenue of the Group increased by 3.3% YoY in Q2 2019 due to a 1.7% YoY increase in LFL traffic and a 1.5% YoY increase in the LFL average ticket. - Like-for-like (LFL) net retail revenue generated by O'KEY hypermarkets increased by 1.8% YoY in Q2 2019 as a result of a 0.3% YoY decrease in LFL traffic and a 2.1% YoY increase in the LFL average ticket. The Group's hypermarkets achieved an ongoing gradual improvement in LFL performance. - Like-for-like (LFL) net retail revenue generated by DA! increased by 17.9% YoY in Q2 2019, driven by a 11.4% YoY increase in LFL traffic and a 5.8% YoY increase in the LFL average ticket. The Group's discounters saw an ongoing gradual improvement in LFL traffic. - Two discounters were opened in Q2 2019. 1H 2019 operating highlights - Underlying Group net retail revenue, excluding the effect of the supermarket business sale, increased by 3.4% YoY to RUB 78,926 mln. - Underlying net retail revenue generated by O'KEY hypermarkets increased by 0.4% YoY in 1H 2019 to RUB 70,342 mln as a result of increased traffic and higher shelf inflation. - Net retail revenue generated by DA! grew by 37.0% YoY to RUB 8,583 mln in 1H 2019, supported by a steady growth in traffic (up 28.6% YoY) and the average ticket (up 6.5% YoY). - Like-for-like (LFL) net retail revenue of the Group increased by 0.6% YoY in 1H 2019 due to a 0.8% YoY decrease in LFL traffic and a 1.4% YoY increase in the LFL average ticket. - Like-for-like (LFL) net retail revenue generated by O'KEY hypermarkets decreased by 1.0% YoY in 1H 2019 as a result of a 3.2% YoY decrease in LFL traffic and a 2.3% YoY increase in the LFL average ticket. - Like-for-like (LFL) net retail revenue generated by DA! increased by 18.7% YoY in 1H 2019, driven by a 11.8% YoY increase in LFL traffic and a 6.2% YoY increase in the LFL average ticket. - Four discounters were opened in 1H 2019. Guidance 2019 - We expect our hypermarkets' top line growth to be around zero for the full year. - We expect double-digit LFL growth for DA! and plan to open up to 30 new discounters by year end. Stores development of the Group Indicator Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Net change Change (%) Number of stores 164 147 17 11.6% Number of net store 2 2 0 0.0% openings Total selling space (sq. 587,778 577,248 10,530 1.8% m) Total selling space added 1,421 1,314 107 8.1% (sq. m) Group key operating indicators for the first half of 2019 Segment 1H 2019 1H 2018 Net Traffic Average Net Traffic Average retail ticket retail ticket revenue revenue Group 2.2% 0.8% 1.4% (8.7%) (12.4%) 4.2% Group LFL 0.6% (0.8%) 1.4% (2.3%) (1.5%) (0.8%) Group key operating indicators for the quarter Segment Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Net Traffic Average Net Traffic Average retail ticket retail ticket revenue revenue Group 5.7% 5.2% 0.5% (10.6%) (13.8%) 3.8% Group LFL 3.3% 1.7% 1.5% (4.0%) (2.2%) (1.8%) Underlying Group net retail revenue dynamics by quarter, YoY Parameter Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 1H 2019 Underlying Group net (2.4%) 0.8% 0.7% 6.1% 3.4% retail revenue Key operating indicators by month Indicator April May June Net retail revenue 5.2% 7.9% 4.2% LFL net retail revenue 2.8% 4.9% 2.1% Customer traffic 5.3% 4.2% 6.2% LFL customer traffic 2.5% 0.1% 2.6% Average ticket (0.1%) 3.5% (1.9%) LFL average ticket 0.4% 4.8% (0.5%) Underlying Group net retail revenue dynamics by month Parameter April May June Underlying Group net retail revenue 5.9% 8.1% 4.4% O'KEY: Operating review Stores development Indicator Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Net change Change (%) Number of stores 78 78 - 0.0% Number of net store - - - 0.0% openings Total selling space (sq. 528,124 529,555 (1,431) (0.3%) m)[1] Total selling space added - - - 0 (sq. m) In Q2 2019, O'KEY did not open any new hypermarkets. As at 31 July 2019, the total number of stores was 78, while total selling space came to 528,124 sq. m. Key operating indicators for the first half of 2019 Segment 1H 2019 1H 2018 Net Traffic Average Net Traffic Average retail ticket retail ticket revenue revenue O'KEY (0.8%) (4.4%) 3.7% (11.3%) (17.6%) 7.6% O'KEY LFL (1.0%) (3.2%) 2.3% (3.4%) (3.6%) 0.2% Key operating indicators for the quarter Segment Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Net Traffic Average Net Traffic Average retail ticket retail ticket revenue revenue O'KEY 2.6% 0.0% 2.6% (13.4%) (19.6%) 7.7% O'KEY LFL 1.8% (0.3%) 2.1% (5.4%) (4.8%) (0.6%) Underlying O'KEY net retail revenue dynamics by quarter, YoY Parameter Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 1H 2019 Underlying O'KEY net (4.8%) (1.3%) (2.2%) 3.0% 0.4% retail revenue Key operating indicators by month Indicator April May June Net retail revenue 2.2% 4.8% 0.8% LFL net retail revenue 1.4% 3.6% 0.5% Customer traffic 0.1% (0.7%) 0.5% LFL customer traffic 0.3% (1.6%) 0.4% Average ticket 2.1% 5.5% 0.3% LFL average ticket 1.1% 5.3% 0.1% Underlying O'KEY net retail revenue dynamics by month Parameter April May June Underlying O'KEY net retail revenue 3.0% 5.0% 1.0% Initiatives launched at the end of 2018 aimed at improving on-shelf availability and the overall quality of fresh and ultra-fresh goods led to a gradual recovery in traffic. In Q2 2019, we finished rolling out Axapta 12 (Microsoft Dynamics) for distribution centres, which will allow a boost in our operational efficiency going forward. During the quarter, we continued to work on enhancing our customer value proposition by revising the product mix and further developing our middle and premium ranges. DA!: Operating review Stores development Indicator Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Net change Change (%) Number of stores 86 69 17 24.6% Number of net store 2 2 0 0.0% openings Total selling space (sq. 59,654 47,693 11,961 25.1% m) Total selling space added 1,421 1,314 107 8.1% (sq. m) In Q2 2019, the Company opened two new discounters in Klin and Kaluga. Key operating indicators for the first half of 2019 Segment 1H 2019 1H 2018 Net Traffic Average Net Traffic Average retail ticket retail ticket revenue revenue Discounters 37.0% 28.6% 6.5% 35.6% 32.7% 2.2% LFL 18.7% 11.8% 6.2% 15.8% 14.3% 1.3% discounters Key operating indicators for the quarter Segment Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Net Traffic Average Net Traffic Average retail ticket retail ticket revenue revenue Discounters 37.8% 30.9% 5.3% 35.2% 33.2% 1.6% LFL 17.9% 11.4% 5.8% 15.7% 15.8% 0.0% discounters Key operating indicators by month Indicator April May June Net retail revenue 37.8% 38.0% 37.7% LFL net retail revenue 18.3% 17.6% 17.8% Customer traffic 32.1% 27.6% 33.1% LFL customer traffic 13.6% 8.1% 12.9% Average ticket 4.3% 8.2% 3.5% LFL average ticket 4.2% 8.8% 4.4% In Q2 2019, the Company demonstrated a strong LFL net retail revenue growth of 17.9% YoY, driven by a combination of continued growth in inflation and customers' growing appreciation for discounters. Further food CPI increases during the reporting quarter resulted in a LFL shelf inflation growth of

