Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2019) - Rosehearty Energy Inc. (CSE: RHX) ("Rosehearty") and Hemp Hydrate International Holdings Ltd. ("Hemp Hydrate" or "the Company") announce that the binding letter agreement in respect to a proposed reverse takeover of Rosehearty by Hemp Hydrate announced April 4, 2019, has been terminated by mutual agreement, on terms and conditions set out in a Termination and Release Agreement ("Agreement") between the parties dated July 25, 2019.

Under the Agreement, Rosehearty will receive a break fee of 150,000 Common Shares of Hemp Hydrate.

For further information, please contact:

Robin Dow, CEO, Rosehearty Energy Inc.

Phone: (604) 355-9986

Email: robin@dowgroup.ca

OR

Dean Guise, CEO, Hemp Hydrate

Phone: (604) 817-8922

Email: dean.guise@hemphydrate.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46606

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.