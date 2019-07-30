Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2019) - The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) is pleased to announce that its all natural hemp skin care line Urban Juve will be featured in the September issue of British Vogue which goes on sale August 2.





Urban Juve's Anti-aging Serum with Hemp Oil will be included in the print showcase entitled 'Vogue's Beauty Highlights', which has been designed with the intention of promoting a range of hand-selected, premium beauty brands that may yet be undiscovered by British Vogue's 1.1 million readers and industry insiders.

Vogue is the leading fashion and beauty magazine in the United Kingdom and thought by many to be the most important and influential magazine brand in the world. The big September Issue is the largest issue of British Vogue of the whole year, both in terms of its readership and its physical size. It is the issue which reveals the new season fashion collections from the top designers and, being The Fashion Bible, it is highly and excitedly anticipated by Vogue's loyal readers. As reported in the Washington Post this week, Meghan Markle, now Duchess of Sussex, guest edited the magazine's September edition, and used her stint to highlight women who are "forces for change."

In support of the print campaign Urban Juve will be featured in the September digital showcase, Vogue Retail, which is a subsection on Vogue.co.uk. The digital showcase complements the print showcase and will enable Urban Juve to take advantage of a multi-platform campaign that reaches out to British Vogue's 3 million website users alongside its 1.1 million print readers.

"Being invited to be included in Vogue's Beauty Highlights in British Vogue is evidence that Urban Juve is developing a reputation as a quality skin care brand among the elite international beauty community," says Penny Green, Yield Growth CEO. "Our significant investment into market awareness for our extraordinary skin care products is paying off - we have signed a distribution deal for Greece and now we are in negotiations for distribution in South America, Asia and other parts of Europe. We intend to make Urban June the most widely recognized cannabis beauty brand in the world."

Jefferies LLC estimates that the Cannabis beauty market will reach US$25 billion by 2028.

The company also announces a special warrant financing of $0.30 units consisting of one share and one warrant to purchase a share for $0.35 for 2 years. The offering is for proceeds of $1,200,000 with an option for an over-allotment.

