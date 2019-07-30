DJ PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on June 21, 2019

Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on June 21, 2019 PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that the Company's Board of Directors held a meeting in absentia on July 26, 2019. Resolutions passed on Items of the agenda: Item 1: Electing the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company. Resolution adopted: To elect Yuriy Petrovich Trutnev as Chairman of the Board of Directors of RusHydro. Item 2: Electing the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company. Resolution adopted: To elect Nikolay Dmitriyevich Rogalev as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of RusHydro. Item 3: Forming the Committees under the Company's Board of Directors. 3.1. Forming the Audit Committee under the Company's Board of Directors. Resolution adopted: 1. To elect the following persons to the Audit Committee under the Board of Directors of RusHydro: 1 Maksim Sergeyevich Member of the Board of Directors of RusHydro, Chairman of the Management Board of NP Market Council Association. Bystrov 2 Pavel Sergeyevich Member of the Board of Directors of RusHydro, General Director of Polyus PJSC. Grachev 3 Vyacheslav Viktorovich Member of the Board of Directors of RusHydro, President of Altera Capital LLC. Pivovarov 2. To take into consideration information regarding whether all members of the Audit Committee under the Board of Directors of RusHydro have experience and knowledge in the field of preparation, analysis, assessment, and audit of accounting (financial) statements. 3. To elect Maksim Sergeevich Bystrov as the Chairman of the Audit Committee under the Board of Directors of RusHydro. 3.2. Forming the HR and Remuneration (Nominations) Committee under the Company's Board of Directors. Resolution adopted: 1. To elect the following persons to the HR and Remuneration (Nominations) Committee under the Board of Directors of RusHydro: 1. Vyacheslav Viktorovich Member of the Board of Directors of RusHydro, President of Altera Capital LLC. Pivovarov 2. Pavel Sergeyevich Member of the Board of Directors of RusHydro, General Director of Polyus PJSC. Grachev 3. Aleksey Olegovich Member of the Board of Directors of RusHydro, Chekunkov General Director of Far East and Baikal Region Development Fund JSC. 2. To elect Vyacheslav Viktorovich Pivovarov as Chairman of the HR and Remuneration (Nominations) Committee under the Board of Directors of RusHydro. 3.3. Forming the Strategy Committee under the Board of Directors of the Company. Resolution adopted: 1. To determine the size of the Strategy Committee under the Board of Directors: 12 persons. 2. To elect the following persons to the Strategy Committee under the Board of Directors of the Company: 1. Pavel Sergeyevich Member of the Board of Directors of RusHydro, General Director of Polyus PJSC. Grachev 2. Lev Vladimirovich Member of the Board of Directors of RusHydro, First Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of Management Company Intergeo LLC. Kuznetsov 3. Vyacheslav Viktorovich Member of the Board of Directors of RusHydro, President of Altera Capital LLC. Pivovarov 4. Nikolay Dmitriyevich Member of the Board of Directors of RusHydro, Chancellor of National Research University Moscow Power Engineering Institute. Rogalev 5. Dmitriy Gennadyevich Director of the Department for Competition, Energy Efficiency and Environment of the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia. Denisov 6. Igor Anatolyevich Head of the Secretariat of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation - Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yu. Zadvornov P. Trutnev. 7. Andrey Valentinovich Member of the Management Board, First Deputy General Director of RusHydro. Kazachenkov 8. Boris Arkadyevich Deputy Head of the Competitive Pricing Department at NP Market Council Association. Livshits 9. Vasiliy Vladislavovich Director of the Energy Department of Rosneft. Nikonov 10. Yevgeniy Aleksandrovich Deputy General Director for Strategic Development of Rosseti PJSC. Olkhovich 11. George Ilyich Member of the Management Board, First Deputy General Director of RusHydro. Rizhinashvili 12. Pavel Nikolayevich Director of the Department of Electric Power Development of the Ministry of Energy of Russia. Snikkars 3. To elect Igor Anatolyevich Zadvornov as Chairman of the Strategy Committee under the Board of Directors of RusHydro. 4. To ensure that the Company concludes confidentiality agreements with the members of the Strategy Committee under the Board of Directors who are not classified as Company insiders under the legislation of the Russian Federation, as per the form established in the Company's internal documents. 3.4. Forming the Investment Committee under the Board of Directors of the Company. Resolution adopted: 1. To determine the size of the Investment Committee under the Board of Directors: 13 persons. 2. To elect the following persons to the Investment Committee under the Board of Directors of RusHydro: 1. Maksim Sergeyevich Member of the Board of Directors of RusHydro, Bystrov Chairman of the Management Board of NP Market Council Association. 2. Lev Vladimirovich Member of the Board of Directors of RusHydro, First Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of Management Kuznetsov Company Intergeo LLC. 3. Vyacheslav Viktorovich Member of the Board of Directors of RusHydro, Pivovarov President of Altera Capital LLC. 4. Nikolay Dmitriyevich Member of the Board of Directors of RusHydro, Rogalev Chancellor of the National Research University Moscow Power Engineering Institute. 5. Mikhail Aleksandrovich Acting Deputy General Director for Capital Construction at Rosseti PJSC. Bychko 6. Sergey Igorevich Vice President for Governmental Affairs at Management Company Polyus LLC. Zhuravlyov 7. Aleksandr Vladimirovich Member of the Management Ilyenko Board, Director for Unified Energy System Management at SO UES JSC.

8. Andrey Valentinovich Member of the Management Board, First Deputy General Director of RusHydro. Kazachenkov 9. Sergey Anatolyevich Member of the Management Board, First Deputy General Director of RusHydro. Kirov 10. Aleksey Vladimirovich Kulagin Deputy Head of the Directorate "Expert & Analytical Center of the Fuel and Energy Complex," Russian Energy Agency under the Ministry of Energy of Russia. 11. Denis Vladimirovich Head of the Fuel and Power Resources Cost Control Office of the Energy Department of Rosneft. Milyutin 12. Viktor Viktorovich Member of the Management Board, First Deputy General Director of RusHydro. Khmarin 13. Mikhail Sergeyevich Head of the Office for Competition in the Goods and Services Markets, Department for Competition, Energy Sonin Efficiency, and Environment under the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia. 3. To elect Lev Vladimirovich Kuznetsov as the Chairman of the Investment Committee under the Board of Directors of RusHydro. 4. To ensure that the Company concludes confidentiality agreements with the members of the Investment Committee under the Board of Directors who are not classified as Company insiders under the legislation of the Russian Federation, as per the form established in the Company's internal documents. 3.5. Forming the Committee for Far East Energy Development under the Board of Directors of the Company. Resolution adopted: 1. To elect the following persons to the Committee for Far East Energy Development under the Board of Directors of the Company: 1. Yuriy Petrovich Deputy Head of the Government of the Russian Federation - Russian Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District, Trutnev Member of the Board of Directors of RusHydro. 2. Pavel Sergeyevich Member of the Board of Directors of RusHydro, General Director of Polyus PJSC. Grachev 3. Aleksey Olegovich Member of the Board of Directors of RusHydro, Chekunkov General Director of Far East and Baikal Region Development Fund JSC. 4. Dmitry Stanislavovich Deputy Head of the Directorate "Expert & Analytical Center of the Fuel and Energy Complex," Russian Energy Agency under the Ministry of Bulgakov Energy of Russia. 5. Sergey Vyacheslavovich Deputy General Director - Director of the Far East Division of RusHydro. Vasilyev 6. Andrey Vladimirovich Head of the Electrical Energy Industry Development Office of the Department for the State Regulation of Tariffs and Infrastructure Reforms Gabov of the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia. 7. Igor Anatolyevich Head of the Secretariat of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation - Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yu. Zadvornov P. Trutnev. 8. Andrey Valentinovich Member of the Management Board, First Deputy General Director of RusHydro. Kazachenkov 9. Sergey Yuryevich Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of NP Market Council Association Lebedev 10. Leonid Gennadyevich General Director of ANO Far East Investment and Export Agency. Petukhov 11. Denis Viktorovich Deputy Director for Unified Energy System Development at SO UES JSC. Pileniyeks 12. Aleksandr Mikhaylovich Member of the Management Board, Deputy General Director of Rosseti PJSC for Service Development and Implementation. Pyatigor 13. Aleksey Valeryevich Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of FGC UES PJSC. Molskiy 14. Sergey Aleksandrovich First Deputy Minister of Russian Far East Development. Tyrtsev 2. To elect Yuriy Petrovich Trutnev as Chairman of the Committee for Far East Energy Development under the Board of Directors of RusHydro. 3. To ensure that the Company concludes confidentiality agreements with the members of the Committee for Far East Energy Development under the Board of Directors who are not classified as Company insiders under the legislation of the Russian Federation, as per the form established in the Company's internal documents. 3.6. Forming the Reliability, Energy Efficiency and Innovations Committee under the Board of Directors of the Company. Resolution adopted: 1) To determine the size of the Reliability, Energy Efficiency, and Innovations Committee under the Board of Directors: 9 persons. 2) To elect the following persons to the Reliability, Energy Efficiency, and Innovations Committee under the Board of Directors of the Company: Nikolay Dmitriyevich Member of the Board of Directors of RusHydro, 1) Rogalev Chancellor of the National Research University Moscow Power Engineering Institute. Igor Anatolyevich Deputy Director of the Department for Operational Control and Management of 2) the Electrical Power Industry under the Ministry of Energy of Russia. Baikov Oleg Gennadyevich Member of the Management Board - Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of NP 3) Market Council Association. Barkin Boris Borisovich Member of the Management Board, First Deputy General Director - Chief Engineer 4) of RusHydro. Bogush Yuriy Mikhaylovich Deputy Director for Unified Energy System Regime Management at SO UES JSC. 5) Vishnevskiy Sergey Igorevich Vice President for Governmental Affairs at Management Company Polyus LLC. 6) Zhuravlyov Andrey Vladimirovich Deputy General Director, Chief Engineer of Rosseti PJSC. 7) Mayorov George Ilyich Member of the Management Board, First Deputy General Director of RusHydro. 8) Rizhinashvili Mikhail Petrovich President of Peter the Great Saint Petersburg Polytechnic University, 9) Chairman of the Bureau of the Scientific and Technical Council of RusHydro. Fedorov 3) To elect Nikolay Dmitriyevich Rogalev as Chairman of the Reliability, Energy Efficiency, and Innovations Committee under the Board of Directors of RusHydro. 4. To ensure that the Company concludes confidentiality agreements with the members of the Reliability, Energy Efficiency and Innovations Committee under the Board of Directors who are not classified as Company insiders under the legislation of the Russian Federation, as per the form established in the Company's internal documents. 5. To recognize the appropriateness of the composition of the committees to the objectives of the Board of Directors and the goals of Company activities and the absence of the need to set up new committees. Item 4: Approving the Program of Works of the Board of Directors of RusHydro for H2 2019. Resolution adopted: To approve the Program of Works of the Board of Directors of RusHydro for H2

