MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC: Mace(R) Brand and Kuros! Team Up to Empower Women Around the World

The organizations will work pogether to provide free pepper spray and training to at-risk women

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2019 / Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCQX:MACE), a globally recognized leader in personal safety products, is pleased to announce its partnership with Kuros!, a social impact brand based in Austin, Texas. Together, Kuros! with the help of Mace Brand will deliver free cans of pepper spray and training to women who face increased risks of sexual assault and violence in developing countries. The aim is to help women live more safe, secure and confident lives.

Founded in 2013 by entrepreneur Kuro Tawil, Kuros! takes a proactive approach to combating gender-based violence against women. Over the last six years, the organization has teamed up with trusted distribution partners and Women's Rights Group's to make free pepper spray available to women in India, South Africa, El Salvador and the Philippines.

"Pepper spray doesn't just give these women a powerful way to protect themselves - it enhances their mobility and outlook on life," said Tawil. "Already trusted by women everywhere, Mace Brand is the perfect partner to help us extend our mission on an even bigger, more global scale."

Mace Brand has launched an exclusive Kuros! branded product line, including a Kuros! Pepper Spray with UV Dye, Kuros! Personal Alarm with Keychain and a Kuros! Combo Kit, to raise awareness and support the cause. Every product sale will help fund the delivery of free pepper spray to women in need.

"We are - and have always been - committed to helping people feel more secure, confident and ready as they walk through the world," said Gary Medved, CEO/President of Mace Security International. "The Kuros! partnership provides the opportunity to get pepper spray into the hands of women who truly need it to not only survive, but thrive within their communities."

The Kuros! branded personal defense products are available for purchase at www.mace.com.

About Mace Security International, Inc.

Mace Security International, Inc. is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has spent more than 40 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense, security and surveillance under its world-renowned Mace Brand - the original trusted brand of defense spray products. The company also offers aerosol defense sprays and tactical products for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Mace Take Down brand. MSI distributes and supports Mace Brand products and services through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce marketers and installation service providers. For more information, visit www.mace.com.

About Kuros!

Kuros! is a humanitarian lifestyle brand that puts vital self-defense products in the hands of women around the world. From South Africa and India to El Salvador and Manila, the organization is giving women a fighting chance at protecting themselves from assault and living their fullest lives without fear.

www.kuros.com

