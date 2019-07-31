Surge Exploration Commences Fieldwork at its Copper Gold Project Near Barkerville BC - Hedge Hog Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Exploration Inc. ("the Company" or "Surge") (TSX-V: SUR) (OTCQB: SURJF) (FRA: DJ5C) announces it is starting the 2019 exploration program on its Hedge Hog project (copper-gold). The Hedge Hog project is located in Central BC several kilometres north of the historical community of Barkerville, BC (see Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. ("Barkerville")) for additional current activity in this area). The community of Quesnel BC is located 60 kilometers to the west of the property. Surge has an option to earn in a 60% interest in the Hedge Hog project from Eastfield Resources Ltd. by making cash and/or share payments totalling $500,000 and completing exploration expenses totalling $2,500,000 over a five-year term.

Central to the Hedge Hog project is an area where massive sulfide boulders with high concentrations of copper, silver and cobalt were discovered twenty years ago. The most extensive exploration in the area of the current Hedge Hog claim was by Hudson Bay Exploration and Development (later Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay") between 1999 and 2001. Hudbay completed airborne and ground based geophysical surveys, extensive geochemical surveys, mechanical excavator trenching and four short diamond drill holes (556 metres total). The most successful undertaking by Hudbay was trenching in an area called the Lottie target where a massive sulfide boulder (chalcopyrite rich) grading 24.3% copper and 19.6 g/t silver had been discovered in 1999. In one mechanical trench near the 1999 discovery five additional massive chalcopyrite rich boulders were sampled with an average grade of 8.8% copper, 9.6 g/t silver (the Hudbay boulder assay results are historic and replicate samples are not available and consequently have not been confirmed). In 2018, Surge collected 843 soil samples at Hedge Hog. The current program will consist of test pitting using a mechanical excavator of anomalous sample sites from the 2018 work. A multi-year exploration permit authorizing a wide spectrum of activities including geochemical and geophysical surveys, mechanical excavator trenching and diamond drilling was issued to Eastfield in 2018.

Mr. Tim Fernback, Surge President & CEO, comments, "Our Hedge Hog exploration property in British Columbia's Cariboo Mining District appears to well situated given the proposed 2019 exploration activity in the area by our neighbours. This 2019 activity includes CAD$23.7 million to be spent by Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. nearby our Hedge Hog Property. This region is host to numerous operating mines, good infrastructure including experienced exploration and supporting services. Our exploration team believes that this land package is strategically situated to exploit the high copper-gold values of the region."

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed by Bruce Laird, P.Geo., an independent consulting geologist and a qualified person within the context of NI 43-101.

About Surge Exploration Inc.

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company which has been active in the resource sector in British Columbia and elsewhere in Canada.

Golden Triangle - Trapper Lake Property (Copper Gold), British Columbia

The Company owns 100% interest in the Golden Triangle - Trapper Lake Group of 14 mineral claims which are located in the prolific Golden Triangle Region of northwestern British Columbia approximately 90 km ENE from Juneau, Alaska. Surges' staking program acquired an area of 213 sq. km within the regionally important geological and structural trend. A large portion of the new property is adjacent to the Thorn Project owned by Brixton Metal's Corp. ("Brixton") with the balance covering prospective open ground containing numerous B.C. Minfile showings with Cu, Ag, Au values adjoining the boundaries of the Golden Bear Mine of Chevron Resources, a 480,000 oz Au past producer.

In Brixton's news release dated July 15, 2019 (Brixton News Release), they reported results from drill hole THN19-150, which was drilled to 829.06 metres depth at the Oban diatreme breccia pipe within the Camp Creek copper corridor. Brixton reported a drill hole intercept of 1.97 grams per tonne gold equivalent across 554.70 meters including 135.96M of 1.35 g/t Au, 0.31 Cu, 133.62 g/t Ag or 5.00 g/t Aueq including 6M of 3.56% Cu, 3.37 g/t Au, 257.77 g/t Ag. Structural mapping and soil-rock geochemistry at the Chivas zone and relogging of select core from the Glenfiddich zone were also conducted as part of the overall exploration program at the Thorn Project.

Mineral Mountain Properties (Copper Gold) British Columbia

The Company owns a 100% interest in the Omineca Group of 12 claim blocks which are located in the Omineca Mining Division of north-central British Columbia, approximately 150 km north of Fort St. James. The claims are not subject to any royalty terms, back-in rights, payments or any other agreements and encumbrances.

B.C. Minfile assessment report data indicates that most of the area covered by the Omineca Group claim blocks were at one time or another covered by staking during surges of exploration in B.C. dating from the 1940's to present day. Largely the claims appear to have been minimally explored with little follow-up. However, some work was recorded on several claims with results for stream sediment sampling showing anomalous to highly anomalous results for gold in a few areas. These areas were recommended for detailed follow-up, however due to a previous commodity price downturn no further work was recorded.

Prominent among early discoveries in the Omineca region were the nearby Lustdust/Stardust property (Sun Metals Corp.) covering a large, coherent integrated porphyry-skarn-manto, epithermal system; the Kwanika property (Serengeti Resources Inc./POSCO Daewoo) a promising advanced stage copper-gold project; the Lorraine property (Teck Resources and Sun Metals) host to a significant copper gold NI 43-101 compliant resource. The Surge tenures are located between the Kemess North project being developed by Centerra Gold's subsidiary Aurico Metals and Centerra Gold's operation Mt Milligan mine.

Hedge Hog Property, (Copper Gold) British Columbia

The Company has an option to earn an undivided 60% interest seven mineral tenure covering 2,418 hectares (5,972 acres) located approximately 80 km northeast of the town of Quesnel, BC and 20 km north of the historic gold mining towns of Wells and Barkerville.

Ontario Cobalt Properties (Cobalt) Ontario

The Company has an option to earn an undivided 60% interest in the Glencore Bucke Property and the Teledyne Property, located in Cobalt, Ontario Canada.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

