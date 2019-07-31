Looking for a Low-Priced Pot Stock? Read ThisToday's chart highlights one of the most overlooked pot stocks on the market: Planet 13 Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:PLNHF, CNSX:PLTH).Unless you are a marijuana enthusiast who just visited Las Vegas, chances are Planet 13 doesn't sound like a familiar name. The company currently has just one store, the Planet 13 Cannabis Entertainment Complex, which is located just steps away from the Las Vegas Strip.The thing is, though, this is not just an average marijuana dispensary. The superstore has a whopping 16,200 square feet of space, making it the biggest cannabis store not just in the U.S., but the entire.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...