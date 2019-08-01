Gofore Oyj: Gofore Plc: Publication of Gofore's 2019 Half-year Report and live webcast

GOFORE PLC PRESS RELEASE 1 AUGUST 2019 AT 9.00
Publication of Gofore's 2019 Half-year Report and live webcast
Gofore Plc will publish its 2019 Half-year Report on Wednesday, 14 August, 2019 at approximately 9.00 Finnish time (CET + 1).
A live webcast is held on the same day 14 August, 2019 at 13.00. CEO Timur Kärki and CFO Petteri Venola will present the results.
The webcast can be followed at: https://gofore.videosync.fi/2019-h1-results
The results presentation and on-demand replay of the webcast will be available at www.gofore.com/investors.
Further enquiries:
Timur Kärki, CEO, Gofore Plc
tel. +358 40 828 5886
timur.karki@gofore.com
Gofore Plc is a Finnish digitalisation specialist with international growth plans. We're made up of some some 560 people across Finland, Germany, Spain, United Kingdom and Estonia - top experts in our industry who are our company's heart, brain, and hands. We use consulting, coding and design as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2018, our net sales amounted to EUR 50.6 million. Gofore Plc's shares are quoted in the First North Finland market administered by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Learn to know us better at www.gofore.com.