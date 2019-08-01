Gofore Oyj: Gofore Plc: Publication of Gofore's 2019 Half-year Report and live webcast

GOFORE PLC PRESS RELEASE 1 AUGUST 2019 AT 9.00



Publication of Gofore's 2019 Half-year Report and live webcast

Gofore Plc will publish its 2019 Half-year Report on Wednesday, 14 August, 2019 at approximately 9.00 Finnish time (CET + 1).

A live webcast is held on the same day 14 August, 2019 at 13.00. CEO Timur Kärki and CFO Petteri Venola will present the results.

The webcast can be followed at: https://gofore.videosync.fi/2019-h1-results

The results presentation and on-demand replay of the webcast will be available at www.gofore.com/investors.

Further enquiries:

Timur Kärki, CEO, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 40 828 5886

timur.karki@gofore.com