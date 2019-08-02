Electronic Arts' New Battle Plan Could Lessen Fortnite ImpactIt was staggering to watch some of action from the recent Fortnite World Cup, where tens of millions of players battled it out to make the final cut of 100 players battling to win a part of the $30.0 million in prizes.I'm pretty sure the viewers included the folks at Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA), a premier gaming company negatively impacted by the insidious success of Fortnite.Since debuting only a few years ago in 2017, Fortnite, developed by privately held Epic Games, has achieved a phenomenal cult following of over 125 million online.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...