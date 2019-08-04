Oh no. We are back again under 3000 in the ATX. News came from Valneva, Andritz, Palfinger, Bawag, Erste Group, OMV, VIG, Verbund, Valneva, Amag and AT&S. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX down -2,82% to 2.946,66 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at 7,32%. Up to now there were 77 days with a positive and 72 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 10,74% away, from the low 7,32%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2019 is Friday with 0,29%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,28%. These are the best-performers this week: Verbund 4,33% in front of Agrana 1,95% and Andritz 1,75%. And the following stocks performed worst: SBO -9,18% in front of Erste Group -8,2% and Palfinger -7,33%. Further highlights this week: Verbund for 3 days in a row up (5,68% gain from 50,15 to ...

