Palfinger: Lifting solutions company Palfinger continued its growth in the first half of 2019: Double-digit increases in revenue and earnings were achieved. Revenue rose by 11.4 per cent from Euro 801.9 mn in the first half of 2018 to Euro 893.4 min in the reporting period, reaching yet another record level for a first-half reporting period. EBIT grew by 17.2 per cent from Euro 71.0 mn to Euro 83.3 mn in the first half of 2019, resulting in an EBIT margin of 9.3 per cent, which is higher than the previous year's figure of 8.9 per cent. The consolidated net result showed a year-on-year increase of 23.7 per cent from Euro 35.2 mn to Euro 43.6 mn. CEO Andreas Klauser: "To put it in a nutshell, our report on the first half of 2019 is highly positive. In the LAND units, incoming ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...