Valneva: Valneva SE, an Austrian/french biotech company developing and commercializing vaccines for infectious diseases with major unmet needs, announced the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board ("SAB") as part of the evolution of its governance structure. The newly formed SAB will consist of distinguished academic and industry professionals who will provide the Company with guidance and expert advice on Research & Development ("R&D") strategies. The SAB remit will also include program execution considerations in the framework of innovation, market dynamics and trends. Former Valneva Supervisory Board members, Ralf Clemens, and Alain Munoz, will join the SAB. Both have a deep understanding of the Company after serving on its Supervisory Board for many ...

