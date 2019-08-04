Verbund: Developments in the energy market continued to be favourable for Austrian utility company Verbund in the first half of 2019. In particular, a sharp increase in the cost of CO2 certificates raised wholesale prices for electricity, compensating for declining prices for the primary energy sources of coal and gas. EBITDA climbed by as much as 36.2% to Euro 685.9 mn. The reported Group result was up 48.7% to Euro 338.2 mn, while the Group result after adjustment for non-recurring effects rose by 53.1% to Euro 340.3 mn. Based on the strong business performance in the first half of 2019, the company is raising its earnings forecast for the year as a whole. Assuming an average water supply and an average wind supply in the second half of the year, and in light of the opportunities ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...