sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Sonntag, 04.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

53,05 Euro		+1,40
+2,71 %
WKN: 877738 ISIN: AT0000746409 Ticker-Symbol: OEWA 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
VERBUND AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VERBUND AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,20
53,30
03.08.
53,20
53,35
02.08.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG
AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG29,00+1,75 %
VALNEVA SE3,065-0,81 %
VERBUND AG53,05+2,71 %
FN Beta