Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2019) - The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) is pleased to announce its plans to target the growing luxury spa market with a new CBD-infused Urban Juve Spa Treatment line. High-end, reputable spas are increasingly embracing cannabis-infused products for treatments, and Yield Growth plans to meet this growing demand head-on with its Ayurveda-inspired CBD line.





Yield Growth to Launch Urban Juve Spa Line



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6377/46722_image1.jpg

According to Forbes, exclusive spas and wellness centres across the US are incorporating CBD-infused products into their treatments. Locations such as DoubleTree by Hilton in Vail, Colorado and The Remède Spa at The St. Regis in San Francisco, California are among the luxury spa destinations incorporating CBD into their treatments. As the spa director at the St. Regis recently told the San Francisco Chronicle, the local clientele are eager to incorporate the non-psychotropic compound into their treatments, especially for muscle pain and general anxiety.

Major global cannabis companies are recognizing the opportunity in the cannabis beauty and wellness spaces, including Cronos Group Inc. who last week announced that it will acquire four subsidiaries of Redwood Holding Group, a company that markets and distributes hemp-derived CBD infused skincare and other consumer products online and through retail and hospitality partner channels in the United States under the brand, Lord Jones for US $300 million.

"Urban Juve sources full spectrum CBD oil from small dedicated growers where quality and integrity are paramount. Our first pass ethanol extraction process gently lifts the CBD, terpenes and secondary cannabinoids preserving the freshness, efficacy, aromas and entourage effect of the healing compounds," says Bhavna Solecki, Director of Product Development. "Our customers can feel confident knowing that our products contain none of the reported 88 chemicals like parabens, fragrances, formaldehyde, sodium lauryl sulfate that have been linked to cancer, birth defects or reproductive harm in the more than 73,000 skin care products presently found on store shelves," says Bhavna.

Urban Juve currently has 11 luxury unisex skincare products on the market that contain the super ingredient cannabis sativa (hemp) root oil. Further formulations specifically created for CBD infusion are in development, and include a moisturizing body scrub, a deep massage oil for muscle tension and a relaxing massage oil for improved sleep. Spas will be able to offer both the CBD-infused product line and the CBD-free products to their clients who want to incorporate the power of cannabis into their treatments.

"As the demand for luxury cannabis-infused cosmetics continues to grow, the high-end spa market represents a new opportunity to access our customer base and increase our revenues," says Sandi Lesueur, President of Urban Juve. "Our CBD products contain the cleanest, highest quality distillate and essential oils, meaning they're as effective as they are luxurious. Spas often want exclusive products, and the Urban Juve CBD Spa Treatment Line is unique in the marketplace, making it a natural fit."

The CBD-infused products are expected to launch in late 2019.

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. develops, manufactures and distributes cannabis skin care and wellness brands Urban Juve and Wright & Well and has a catalogue of over 200 cannabis beverage, edibles, wellness, cosmetic and skin care formulas. It intends to disrupt the international wellness market, which is a $4.2 trillion global economy, according to the Global Wellness Institute, by connecting ancient healing with modern science and technology. Its management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, M·A·C Cosmetics, Skechers, Best Buy, Aritzia, Coca-Cola and Pepsi Corporation. Yield Growth's flagship consumer brand, Urban Juve, is a bold brand rooted in the synthesis of ancient knowledge and modern technology to create exceptional beauty and wellness solutions. It only uses pure, safe and natural ingredients, including its exclusively derived Hemp Root Oil, as well as Hemp Seed Oil and over 40 essential oils and botanical extracts. It has appeared in leading beauty magazines British Vogue and Elle Canada. Yield Growth has 12 pending patents and is building international distribution and awareness for its products and has multiple revenue streams including services, licensing and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Penny Green, President & CEO

Kristina Pillon, Investor Relations

invest@yieldgrowth.com

1-833-514-BOSS 1-833-514-2677

1-833-515-BOSS 1-833-515-2677

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, intellectual property protection, and sale of, and demand for, Urban Juve, Wright & Well and UJ Beverages products, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. Yield Growth cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by Yield Growth, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Yield Growth expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46722