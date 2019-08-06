Virpax Pharmaceuticals: Virpax(R) Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2019 Military Health System Research Symposium

MALVERN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2019 / Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Virpax"), a company specializing in developing pharmaceutical products for pain management, today announced that their Chief Medical Officer Jeffrey Gudin, M.D., will present two posters at the 2019 Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS) being held August 19-22, 2019, at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, FL.

The first poster entitled, Sustained Non-opioid Pain Management In Prolonged Field Care And Hospital Settings Using LBL100 (MHSRS-19-06910 - Session 2 - #477) describes how the company's proprietary liposomal bupivacaine gel demonstrated the ability to provide post-operative pain control for up to 96 hours.

The second poster, NSAID Topical Diclofenac Epolamine Spray Film DSF100 For The Management Of Acute Musculoskeletal Pain (MHSRS-19-01716 - Session 2 - #476) explains how the Virpax proprietary 12-hour topical metered-dose spray film formulation (DSF100) is being studied to manage acute musculoskeletal pain.

Both posters will be included in the MHSRS Pain Management for the Future Fight round and presented from 10AM to 12PM ET on Wednesday, August 21, 2019.

Registration for the Symposium can be found at the following link: https://www.mhsrs.net/

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax develops New Chemical Entities, New Molecular Entities and 505(b)(2)s for pain management using patented cutting-edge delivery technologies designed to satisfy unmet market requirements, enhance patient compliance and quality of life, all while creating value for its investors and partners. The company is focused on becoming a global leader in non-opioid pain management by developing and delivering innovative pharmaceutical products to its customers. For more information, please visit www.virpaxpharma.com.

About MHSRS

The MHSRS is the Department of Defense's premier scientific meeting. It provides a venue for presenting new scientific knowledge resulting from military-unique research and development. The MHSRS is the only military or civilian meeting that focuses specifically on the unique medical needs of the Warfighter.



The MHSRS provides a collaborative setting for the exchange of information between military providers with deployment experience, research and academic scientists, international partners, and industry on research and related health care initiatives falling under the topic areas of Combat Casualty Care, Military Operational Medicine, Clinical and Rehabilitative Medicine, Medical Simulation and Information Sciences, Military Infectious Diseases, and the Radiation Health Effects.



The MHSRS is an annual four-day educational symposium that draws approximately 2,900 attendees.

