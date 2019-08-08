Avon introduces True 5-in-1 Lash Genius: the mascara that answers social media's most-shared lash wishes

Cutting-edge machine learning and artificial intelligence read thousands of consumer comments shared across the internet to uncover what makeup addicts around the world wish for in a mascara

LONDON, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP), today announced the launch of its new True 5-in-1 Lash Genius Mascara, developed in answer to social media's most-desired lash benefits: volume, length, lift, definition and dramatic black colour.Avon used the Genius Algorithm, an exclusive machine learning and artificial intelligence tool to read, filter, process and rank thousands of online consumer comments to determine the top features they crave in a mascara.

The Genius Algorithm, created in partnership with data science and creative production company Media Monks, allowed Avon to slice through and analyse largest beauty database in the world - the internet - to inform the latest addition to its product portfolio. By leveraging its renowned R&D capabilities to harness this unprecedented level of consumer insight, Avon is opening up its brand by offering a product that delivers exactly what the customer is asking for right now.

"This is another stride forward in our brand transformation and we accelerate innovation and open up value," says James Thompson, Avon's Chief Beauty and Brand Officer. "The Genius Algorithm allowed us to sort through huge amounts of user generated content on social media and to understand the correlations and interconnections in what people really wanted in a mascara. The big finding was realizing that they actually don't want to choose between one feature or the other. Volume and length are inarguably the most requested benefits by the beauty community. Everybody is seeking that coveted full and fanned-out lash look, but nobody wants to give up other important benefits, such as a dramatic intense black color. True 5-in-1 Lash Genius delivers it all."

Developed by Avon's multiple-awarded R&D team, True 5-in-1 Lash Genius combines a high-tech multi-action brush and a smart control gel formula infused with deep carbon-black pigments that are both buildable and lightweight. While the short bristles quickly load the formula onto lashes from root to tip and corner to corner to deliver the internet's number one benefit, dramatic multi-dimensional volume, the comb grabs the lashes to lengthen, lift and separate each one of them. True 5-in-1 Lash Genius is also smudge-proof and water-resistant, standing up to heat and humidity to put an end on mirror-checks throughout the day.

"Within this mass of data lies the answers to what each person wants, and this is the root of our business. Co-creating with consumers is the future and we very are excited to keep listening to them," Thompson concludes.

To learn more and buy Avon True 5-in-1 Lash Genius mascara, visit your local Avon website.

About Avon Products Inc.

For 130 years Avon has stood for women: providing innovative, quality beauty products which are primarily sold to women, through women. Millions of independent sales Representatives across the world sell iconic Avon brands such as Avon Color and ANEW through their social networks, building their own beauty businesses on a full- or part-time basis.Avon supports women's empowerment, entrepreneurship and well-being and has donated over $1billion to women's causes through Avon and the Avon Foundation. Learn more about Avon and its products at www.avonworldwide.com. Stand4Her

Forward-Looking Statements

This material contains "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to product launches and Avon's transformation. Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the possibility of business disruption, competitive uncertainties, and general economic and business conditions in Avon's markets as well as the other risks detailed in Avon's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Avon undertakes no obligation to update any statements in this material after it is posted to the Investor Relations section of our website.