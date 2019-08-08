Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2019) - Antioquia Gold Inc. (TSXV: AGD) (OTC Pink: AGDXF) ("Antioquia" or the "Company") announced today that Mr. Thomas Kelly has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Mr. Kelly has Bachelor and Masters Degrees in Mining Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines, is a Fellow of Aus.IMM and a Registered Member of SME. He has over 40 years of world-wide mineral industry experience including underground and open pit mining, project development, project management, corporate management and consulting services. Mr. Kelly has held senior positions with Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc., AMEC Americas, Inca Pacific Resources Inc. and other recognized industry-leading companies. He now serves as CEO of Andes Colorado Corp., a minerals consultancy.

