EQS Group-News: Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures/Monthly Figures Net Asset Value as of July 31, 2019 2019-08-09 / 18:00 *NEWS RELEASE* Zug, August 9, 2019 *Net Asset Value as of July 31, 2019* As of July 31, 2019, the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of Private Equity Holding AG stood at EUR 81.50 (CHF 89.83), representing a decrease of 2.4% in EUR and a decrease of 3.1% in CHF, since June 30, 2019 (adjusted for the dividend of CHF 2.00, which was paid on July 17, 2019). The recent correction in the Aston Martin stock price following updated guidance on sales and profitability has affected PEH's portfolio performance negatively during the month. This was, however, partly mitigated by FX gains in the portfolio. PEH received distributions from Kennet III from the sale of WorldOne, a research agency specialising in health care data collection for market research companies, agencies, and consulting firms, and from ABRY Senior Equity IV from the sale of Root Data Center, a wholesale colocation provider and new generation data centre company that designs solutions for optimal agility and efficiency. In July, PEH closed two new investments: PEH committed USD 5m to the HIG Middle Market LBO Fund III, which will pursue a mid-market buyout strategy in companies with enterprise values between USD 50m and USD 500m, mainly in the US and partially in Europe; PEH also committed USD 1m to Balderton Capital VII, a leading early-stage venture capital investor focused exclusively on European founded technology companies with the potential to disrupt industries on a global scale. *** Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) is a listed investment company for private equity investments. It offers institutional and private investors the opportunity to participate in a simple and tax-efficient manner in a diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio with funds and direct investments. Income from the portfolio is partially reinvested, as well as passed on to the shareholders as annual distributions. Private Equity Holding's portfolio is managed by Alpha Associates, an independent Private Equity, Private Debt and Infrastructure investment manager based in Zurich. For further information, please contact: Anna Knaub, Investor Relations, anna.knaub@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80, http://www.peh.ch [1] *The basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer* The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per share amounted to 2,604,018 as of July 31, 2019 (June 30, 2019: 2,604,461). The calculations are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the guidelines of Invest Europe (formerly known as the European Venture Capital Association). The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption and usually published within six trading days after the cut-off date. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private Equity Holding AG's net assets.

August 09, 2019 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)