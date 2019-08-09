Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2019) - Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQB: CDBMF) ("Cordoba" or the "Company") today provides a progress update on security at its San Matias Project in Colombia.

Following the Company's news release dated May 9, 2019 (http://www.cordobaminerals.com/news/2019/drill-program-at-alacran-copper-gold-property-in-colombia-suspended), Cordoba submitted a request to the National Mining Agency ("ANM") to temporarily suspend all obligations of the Company relating to the El Alacran title (III-08021). The ANM and Ministry of Defense subsequently conducted a review of safety at El Alacran, determined that the Company's request was appropriate, and approved a suspension of all obligations as a result of force majeure until May 23, 2020. Suspended obligations include the minimum drilling requirements and completion of the Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") and the Mining Technical Work Plan (Programa de Trabajo y Obras or "PTO").

Cordoba may request that the ANM lift the suspension at any time, if conditions allow, so that exploration drilling at the Project may restart. In the interim, the El Alacran title will remain in good standing.

The Colombian authorities have identified the San Matias Project as a project of national interest and have pledged their assistance in advancing the Project as quickly as possible. The Company wishes to thank them for their ongoing strong support.

Cordoba continues to maintain good relations with local communities in the surrounding area and will focus its efforts in the next few months on exploring its San Matias regional prospects, including exploration drilling to locate the porphyry source of the Montiel West satellite deposit, located 2 kilometres northeast of Alacran.

About Cordoba

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of copper and gold projects. Cordoba is exploring the San Matias Copper-Gold-Silver Project, which includes El Alacran deposit and satellite deposits at Montiel East, Montiel West and Costa Azul, located in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia. Cordoba also holds a 25% interest in the Perseverance porphyry copper project in Arizona, USA, which it is exploring through a Joint Venture and Earn-In Agreement. For further information, please visit www.cordobaminerals.com.

