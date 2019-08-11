Andritz: International technology Group Andritz has launched its new-generation "StrataPress™ SX" felt with patented, integrated single-seam technology. StrataPress™ SX is specifically engineered for the most demanding positions in paperboard/packaging, graphical, and pulp machines. Its patented, integrated seam ensures strength and durability while delivering rapid and safe installation. It is specially designed with a game-changing combination of materials, base fabric structures and unique batt concepts that deliver the highest sheet quality, faster machine speeds, reduced energy consumption, and extended life potential. "With StrataPress SX, for the first time in our industry, customers can now enjoy the convenience and safety of seam felts along with ...

