Raiffeisen Bank International: In the first half of 2019, Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) generated a consolidated profit of Euro 571 mn (-24,4 %). "Customer loans grew by 9 per cent, especially in Austria, Russia and Central Europe, in the first half of 2019. Despite the low interest rate environment, net interest income and net fee and commission income developed very positively, and risk costs remained at a very low level," said CEO Johann Strobl. Overall, net interest income rose slightly by Euro 2 mn to Euro 1,664 mn. The net interest margin declined 7 basis points to 2.42 per cent, mainly due to growth in low-margin business at head office and to margin developments in Russia and Belarus. Impairment losses on financial assets remained low in the reporting ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...