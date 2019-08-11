Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Sonntag, 11.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A0D9SU ISIN: AT0000606306 Ticker-Symbol: RAW 
Tradegate
09.08.19
17:18 Uhr
20,460 Euro
+0,340
+1,69 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,430
20,530
10.08.
20,430
20,520
09.08.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PALFINGER
PALFINGER AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PALFINGER AG22,500-1,96 %
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG20,460+1,69 %
S&T AG19,600-4,39 %