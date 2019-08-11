Andritz: Austrian based international technology group Andritz has received an order from North American Stainless for renewal of cold strip line #1 at the Ghent, Kentucky plant. The scope of supply and services includes engineering and delivery of a new chemical processing section, major modifications to the entry section of the line, new mist cooling section after the furnace, as well as the electrics & automation, and commissioning of the upgraded line. The modernization work is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2020.Andritz: weekly performance: -2.02% Austrian Post: Austrian Post's Group revenue increased to Euro 981.1mn, implying an increase of 2.7% in the first half year. Both the Mail & Branch Network Division (+1.3%) and the Parcel & ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...