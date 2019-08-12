12.08.2019 Zugemailt von / gefunden bei: Baader Bank (BSN-Hinweis: Lauftext im Original des Aussenders, Titel (immer) und Bebilderung (oft) durch boerse-social.com aus dem Fotoarchiv von photaq.com) (-) ams AG (M&A) submitted a proposal to OSRAM for a takeover offer at a price of €38.50/shr in cash.. Values Osram at €3.7 or EV of €4.3b. AMS's offer is higher than the €R35/shr accepted by Osram's board from Bain Capital and Carlyle Group (CG) that valued the former Siemens AG unit at €R3.4b. Osram, Licht, 360b / Shutterstock.com , 360b / Shutterstock.com © www.shutterstock.com ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...