Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 12.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 852894 ISIN: AT0000831706 Ticker-Symbol: WIB 
Tradegate
09.08.19
11:23 Uhr
20,100 Euro
-0,280
-1,37 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
WIENERBERGER AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WIENERBERGER AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,020
20,080
13:57
20,000
20,060
13:57
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
STRABAG
STRABAG SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STRABAG SE28,600-0,69 %
WIENERBERGER AG20,100-1,37 %