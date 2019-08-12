AMZN Stock: No Stopping this Internet PowerhouseAmazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is getting attack from all angles, namely retailers, who blame the company for their woes, and the government, who are concerned about the Amazon's influence in retail and the cloud.But that is what should happen as dominating companies like Amazon expand and move into fresh new areas.The only thing that could hinder the continued rise in AMZN stock is intervention by government and restrictive regulations. And that is something that could happen.Yet unless there are extremely restrictive regulations put into place that would cap the growth of Amazon, the next decade and.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...