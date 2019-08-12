Why Aphria Stock Deserves Investor Attention
If you've been following pot stocks, you'll know that for the most part of the last few months, Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) hasn't been a hot commodity.
But if an investor decides to cross this Leamington, Ontario, Canada-based cannabis company off their watchlist, they might be missing a big opportunity.
The first thing to note about Aphria is that it is one of the bigger players in the business; the fact that the company trades on the New York Stock Exchange rather than over the counter should be a sign. The company's 1.1-million-square-foot Aphria One greenhouse facility is capable of producing 110,000.
