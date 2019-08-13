Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2019) - The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) is pleased to announce it is launching a new initiative to cater to what the October 2017 edition of Forbes Magazine suggests is a $130 billion global gifting market. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Urban Juve, will now be offering streamlined gift wrapping and delivery through its website, urbanjuve.com.





Urban Juve available now with gift wrapping at www.urbanjuve.com



According to Forbes, the gifting market represents a growing retail opportunity-and not just during the traditional holiday season. Gifters tend to divide their budget into two categories: gifts bought for holidays with Christmas being the most important occasion, followed by Mother's Day and Valentine's Day; and other gifting occasions, like birthdays, anniversaries and weddings, which occur anytime throughout the year. Gifting is also a powerful opportunity for retailers, as it represents an opportunity to engage with two customers at once: the giver and the receiver.

Gift shoppers can now enjoy a new, streamlined gifting experience at urbanjuve.com. When a product is added to their cart, they will see the option to "Add Gift Wrap," before they complete their purchase. Additionally, they have the opportunity to ship their purchase directly to the recipient-and with Urban Juve's partnership with ParcelPal, customers in some cities can enjoy same-day shipping, or even shopping within the hour.

"The gifting market is a thriving, year-round opportunity for Urban Juve. With this new functionality, we're catering directly to gift shoppers, and creating the potential to increase our revenue as a result." says Penny Green, CEO of Yield Growth. "We know already from customer feedback that people want to share Urban Juve products with their loved ones, and now it's that much easier for them to give the gift of true rejuvenation."

The gift wrapping service is available now, and for a limited time, Urban Juve will offer it free of charge.

Additionally, Yield Growth is also developing a separate, robust website for its forthcoming CBD products, and anticipates it will be live in the fall ahead of the holiday shopping season.

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. develops, manufactures and distributes cannabis and hemp infused product brands Urban Juve and Wright & Well and has a catalogue of over 200 wellness and beauty formulas. It intends to disrupt the international wellness market, which is a $4.2 trillion global economy, according to the Global Wellness Institute, by connecting ancient healing with modern science and technology. Its management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, M·A·C Cosmetics, Skechers, Best Buy, Aritzia, Coca-Cola and Pepsi Corporation. Yield Growth serves mainstream luxury consumers who seek sophisticated wellness products. Its flagship consumer brand, Urban Juve, has proprietary, patent-pending extraction technology and has 12 patents pending. Yield Growth is building sophisticated international distribution channels and has multiple revenue streams including services, licensing and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

