Second Quarter 2019 Results Will Be Released Before Market on Monday, August 19, 2019, Followed by a Conference Call on Tuesday August 20, 2019 at 8:00 A.M. MDT

Buenos Aires, Argentina--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2019) - Madalena Energy Inc. (TSXV: MVN) (OTCQX: MDLNF) ("Madalena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company plans to hold an investor conference call to discuss the Company's second quarter 2019 operating and financial results on Tuesday August 20, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. MDT (10:00 a.m. EDT). The Company expects to announce second quarter 2019 results before market on Monday August 19, 2019.

Analysts and investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers:

Local Dial-in Number: (+1) 587 880 2171

Toll Free Dial-in Number North America: (+1) 888 390 0546

Toll Free Dial-in Number United Kingdom: 08006522435

Toll Free Dial-in Number Argentina: 08004448221

About Madalena Energy

Madalena is an independent upstream oil and gas company with both conventional and unconventional oil and gas operations in Argentina. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MVN and on the OTCQX under the symbol MDLNF.

For further information please contact:

Jose David Penafiel

Chief Executive Officer

email: info@madalenaenergy.com

phone: (403) 262-1901

Alejandro Augusto Penafiel

Vice President Growth and Capital

email: info@madalenaenergy.com

phone: (403) 262-1901

Reader Advisories

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of th8is release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46882