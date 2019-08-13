Streamline Health Solutions, Inc.: Third Healthcare Provider in Three Weeks Signs New Contract for Streamline Health(R) eValuator

Automated Coding Analysis for Both Inpatient and Outpatient Billing

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2019 / Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM), provider of integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics supporting revenue cycle optimization for healthcare enterprises, today announced it signed a contract on July 29, 2019 for Streamline Health eValuator with another large, multi-facility healthcare provider in the Southwestern United States. The new client will use eValuator's cloud-based automated pre- and post-bill coding analysis technology to help improve both their inpatient and outpatient billing.

Streamline Health is leading an industry movement to improve healthcare providers' financial performance by moving mid-to-late revenue cycle interventions upstream, optimizing coding accuracy for every patient encounter prior to bill submission. By improving coding accuracy before billing, providers can reduce lost revenue, mitigate overbill risk, and reduce denials and days in A/R. This enables providers to turn unpredictable revenue cycles into dynamic revenue streams. In addition, providers can leverage eValuator's capabilities to improve the efficiency of post-bill audits by focusing only on those records with the greatest financial impact or propensity to be less than 100% accurate.

"We are very pleased to have another very large, very well-known name in the healthcare industry choose to use our eValuator technology to help them improve their revenue integrity," stated Tee Green, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, Streamline Health. "It is a pleasure doing business with organizations that are constantly seeking better ways to conduct business. Our eValuator technology is just that, a better way for healthcare providers to improve their coding accuracy and revenue integrity by using software to help them determine the coded records that need to be corrected before being billed."

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) is a healthcare industry leader in capturing, aggregating, and translating enterprise data into knowledge - producing actionable insights that support revenue cycle optimization for healthcare enterprises. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that empower providers to drive revenue integrity in a value-based world. We share a common calling and commitment to advance the quality of life and the quality of healthcare - for society, our clients, the communities they serve, and the individual patient. For more information, please visit our website at www.streamlinehealth.net.

Disclosure Regarding Client Relationships

This announcement may contain statements regarding the availability and sale of solution offerings from Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. Readers should understand that inherent risks in contractual relationships, such as changes in duration, scope or volume and similar unanticipated events, may come into play, and readers are cautioned to consider such factors in any reliance on these statements.

