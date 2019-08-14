TORONTO, ON./ ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2019 / --- Eric Gu, CEO & Founder of Metaverse Foundation, was pleased on Tuesday to announce the launch of Metaverse DNA, an implementation of secure, scalable and interoperable Dualchain Network Architecture at the Blockchain Futurist Conference 2019 in Toronto.

Metaverse (ETP) is a public blockchain initially launched in February 2017, with subsequent updates in June 2018 (entitled Supernova) and March 2019 (Pillars of Creation). Metaverse has established an ecosystem of digital assets, digital identities and intermediary oracles for decentralized applications.

Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) is a new and much faster blockchain parallel to the existing Metaverse chain, and uses Delegated Proof-of-Stake as its consensus algorithm. DNA provides far greater transactions per second and allows for powerful smart contracts that empower newer and more complex decentralized applications (DAPPs).

Metaverse vows to keep its leading status in blockchain technology by dramatically improving ability to scale. "Metaverse remains decentralized while greatly increasing the transactions per second and delivering a block time of less than a second" said Gu, "While the digital assets, digital identities, oracles and smart contracts will be interoperable with other blockchain platforms".

The DNA chain is designed to incorporate KrawlCat Generalized Oracles. KrawlCat brings interoperability by enabling completely different blockchains to communicate easily with each other, facilitating data transfer between otherwise closed blockchain protocols.

Learn more at mvsdna.com

Contact:

Dualchain Network Architecture

Estrella Li, Managing Director

estrella@mvsdna.com

+16479780819

SOURCE: Dualchain Network Architecture

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/555954/Metaverse-tackles-scalability-and-interoperability-with-launch-of-Dualchain-Network-Architecture