Castellum Appoints New Managing Director for Operations in Stockholm, Uppsala and Gävle

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin Bjöörn has been appointed as the new Managing Director for Castellum's operations in Stockholm, Uppsala and Gävle, where he will take responsibility for an existing real estate portfolio of over 126 office and logistics buildings, worth approx. SEK 1.6 billion in leasing revenues. Martin Bjöörn arrives most recently from his position as Property Director, Sweden for Eurocommercial Properties.

"I'm pleased to welcome Martin Bjöörn to Castellum, and to his new role of managing operations in Stockholm, Uppsala and Gävle. These three cities - in particular, Stockholm - constitute a key market for us and an area where we're planning further major investments. Martin Bjöörn's fine performance in his current position convinces me that he will be a significant resource for us," says Henrik Saxborn, CEO Castellum AB.

Martin Bjöörn has 15 years' experience from leading positions at the European Eurocommercial Properties company, keeping a focus on analytics, development projects, leasing, property management and transactions. He has also worked with Jones Lang LaSalle and holds a Master of Science in Engineering (MSE).

"I'm really excited to be taking on this opportunity. Castellum is a well-run company which demonstrates strong growth and high ambitions. Add to that a strong brand presence and Castellum's position as the most sustainable company in the Nordic countries. I'm really looking forward to being along in developing operations from a long-term standpoint, focusing on one of Europe's fastest-growing regions," says Martin Bjöörn.

Martin Bjöörn will join Castellum's Executive Management Group, and report to the CEO. He will assume his new role in November.

Castellum is one of the largest listed real estate companies in Sweden. Property values amount to SEK 91.4 billion and holdings comprise office, warehousing/logistics and public sector properties, covering a total leasable area of

4.2 million square metres.

The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities in Sweden and also in Copenhagen and Helsinki.

In 2018, Castellum received two awards for sustainability efforts; designated Number One in the world by GRESB for the offices-and-logistics sector, as well as the Level Gold award for sustainability reporting from the EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association). In addition, Castellum is the only Nordic real-estate and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), joining a select group of companies in the world who perform best on sustainability issues. The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For further information visit www.castellum.com.

