American Battery Metals Corp.: American Battery Metals Corporation Issues Executive Summary for August 2019

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2019 / American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company"), a premier battery metal exploration and development company based in Nevada, is pleased to provide an Executive Summary for shareholders for August 2019.

Promising Drill Hole Results

American Battery Metals Corporation is heating up and we have had a busy summer so far! ABMC is rapidly becoming known and trusted as a strategically integrated company in a market too often filled with "hot talk."

We are actively assessing data from our 1st drill hole. The results of all assays validate detectable economic lithium at 10-foot intervals, from the surface down to 3,000 feet. Lithium values range all the way to 100 PPM (parts per million) with continuous samples. There was an even greater value detected between the depths of 1,900 to 2,300 feet.

These drill results are extremely positive and expand upon the findings of our geophysical report. Our team is more excited than ever to advance our drill program and prove our claims are full of lithium and other minerals. The GeoPhysical results showed a huge reservoir down to 8,000 feet and beyond. If these soil results continue as we drill deeper, the reserve will grow and get stronger, proving that our previous estimates were conservative. We are moving forward with plans for production wells and a formal reserve report. This is an exciting time for our Company and our shareholders.

Company Updates

ABMC signed a letter of intent with the renewable energy company Panel the Planet Inc to explore possible solar energy projects on its Railroad Valley property. The move is designed to offer cost-effective power for our mining and processing operations, as well as create a stream of revenue in the form of power purchase agreements with NV Energy, the state utility.

The ABMC chemical lab is operational! Our chemical staff utilizes the lab to discover, analyze, and apply innovative solutions across the spectrum of our fully integrated verticals. In the battery metals and mining markets, it is a significant and critical advantage to have a company-owned chemical research facility with pioneering, forward looking researchers.

Company Overview

American Battery Metals Corporation is a premier battery metal exploration and development company based in Nevada. The company is focused on its Railroad Valley battery metals project in Nevada with the goal of becoming a substantial domestic supplier of battery metals to the increasing electric vehicles and battery storage markets in America.

Forward-Looking Statements

