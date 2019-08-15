Why JD Stock Deserves a Serious LookIn a time where the U.S.-China trade war often appears in the headlines, who would have thought that a Chinese company listed on a U.S. stock exchange would be soaring?But it is happening. On Tuesday August 13, shares of JD.com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) surged more than 12%.The reality is that while the trade tension with the U.S. has certainly made the outlook gloomier for many Chinese businesses, the country does have one industry that's absolutely firing on all cylinders: e-commerce.According to data from iResearch Consulting Group, the gross merchandise volume (GMV) of China's online shopping market.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...