This Pot Stock Could Deliver Big ReturnsThe cannabis industry is known for its growth potential. But with so many companies vying for a slice of action, it's hard to say who will be biggest winner in the long run.But if you want to know which company is going to be the biggest player in the cannabis industry in the near term, I think there is a very strong contender: Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CURLF).Curaleaf Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis operator headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts. The company went public through a reverse takeover in October 2018.Curaleaf Holdings Inc: A Fast-Growing Pot CompanyNow, I know.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...