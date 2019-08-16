Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fullers Smith & Turner PLC: Treasury Stock/PDMR Dealing 16-Aug-2019 / 11:48 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (the "Company") Director/PDMR shareholding & Treasury Shares The Company transferred 41,374 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each from its Treasury account to the Trustees of the Company's Share Incentive Plan for the purposes of the award of Free Shares. Following the transfer, the number of 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each in issue is 33,578,093 of which 1,404,440 (4.18%) are held in Treasury. The Company also announces that on 16 August 2019, 96 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each were awarded free of charge under the Company's Share Incentive Plan to each of the Executive Directors (all of whom are PDMRs) listed below, as part of the general award to eligible staff: Name of Director / PDMR S Emeny R H F Fuller J D Swaine F J M Turner The closing price per 'A' ordinary share on 15 August 2019 was GBP11.55. Enquiries: Bethan Flavin Assistant Company Secretary 020 8996 2105 16 August 2019 ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: TRS TIDM: FSTA OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 17031 EQS News ID: 858889 End of Announcement EQS News Service

