The collapse in business for the solar EPC provider after last year's 5/31 policy announcement by Beijing has left the company's future depending on the progress of a Chinese state bail-out. Provided that is, the business does not end up being wound up by Deutsche Bank first.Embattled Chinese solar project developer and building-integrated PV manufacturer Singyes Solar has applied to resume trading in its shares on the Hong Kong exchange. The company today finally published its full-year results for 2018 and wants to bring an end to a halt in trading of its stock that has been in place since ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...