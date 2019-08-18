The August remains weak. Mixed News from ams, RHI Magnesita, Andritz, Wienerberger, Warimpex, Polytec, Semperit, Do&Co and Immofinanz and the ATX back to 2850. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX down -1,43% to 2.851,07 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at 3,83%. Up to now there were 80 days with a positive and 79 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 13,64% away, from the low 3,83%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2019 is Friday with 0,29%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,26%. These are the best-performers this week: Wienerberger 4,48% in front of Semperit 4% and Kapsch TrafficCom 3,45%. And the following stocks performed worst: SBO -8,39% in front of voestalpine -6,78% and Agrana -6,75%. Further highlights this week: Österreichische Post for 3 days in ...

