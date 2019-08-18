Wienerberger: In the first half of 2019, Wienerberger generated an 8% increase in revenues at Group level to Euro 1,736 mn. The main contributors to this positive development were high-quality system solutions. Compared to the first half of 2018, EBITDA LFL grew by 33% to Euro 287 mn (after Euro 215 mn in 2018). The Fast Forward program delivered a noteworthy contribution to earnings of roughly Euro 25 mn. The Group's net profit more than doubled from Euro 53 mn to Euro 127 mn in the first half of 2019. According to the company, the first half of 2019 was marked by great success in Wienerberger's efforts to transform its product range through a strong focus on smart and resource-efficient system solutions. Almost one third of the Group's total revenues is already ...

