Vilnius, Lithuania, 2019-08-19 08:00 CEST -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 05.06.2019 - Subscription FRGTE Frigate RIG 10.04.2020 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.08.2019 Government LTGCB01022C, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities LTGNB01022C Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.08.2019 Interim report, INR1L INVL Baltic Real Estate VLN 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.08.2019 - Interim report, NHCA New Hanza Capital RIG 23.08.2019 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.08.2019 - Interim report, PRF1T PRFoods TLN 25.08.2019 12 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.08.2019 - Interim report, RJR1R Rigas juvelierizstradajumu RIG 23.08.2019 6 months rupnica -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.08.2019 - Interim report, ABLV Likvidejama ABLV Bank, AS RIG 23.08.2019 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.08.2019 - Interim report, LJM1R Latvijas Juras medicinas RIG 23.08.2019 6 months centrs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.08.2019 Dividend record NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN date Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.08.2019 Trading holiday TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.08.2019 Interim report, GZE1R Latvijas Gaze RIG 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.08.2019 Dividend NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN payment date Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.08.2019 Extraordinary LHV LHV Group TLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.08.2019 Additional BLT1T Baltika TLN listing/admiss ion -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.08.2019 Investors event GZE1R Latvijas Gaze RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.08.2019 Interim report, SCM1R Siguldas ciltslietu un RIG 6 months maksligas apseklošanas stacija -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.08.2019 Interim report, HMX1R HansaMatrix RIG 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.08.2019 Coupon payment LTGB007024B Lietuvos Respublikos VLN date Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2019 Coupon payment EXPC140021FA ExpressCredit RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2019 Coupon payment EXPC150020A ExpressCredit RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.