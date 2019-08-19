CubicFarm Systems Corp: CubicFarm(R) Systems Corp. Announces the Appointment of Chris Ericson as the Company's Newest Board Member

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2019 / CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSXV:CUB) ("CubicFarms" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce Chris Ericson has been appointed to our board of directors.

"I am delighted to welcome Chris to our board", stated Dave Dinesen, CEO & Director of CubicFarm Systems Corp. "Chris is a wonderful addition to our company and helps to strengthen the existing bond with Nu Skin, which has invested in our technology in connection with its development efforts for ingredient sourcing. Chris has enjoyed a diverse business life, spanning a wide range of experiences and responsibilities in a number of countries. As the current VP of Business Development with Nu Skin, Chris is responsible for driving long-term value for Nu Skin through the development of strategic business relationships. CubicFarms looks forward to Chris playing an active role in helping to guide and influence our growth and future development into new markets."

Since joining Nu Skin in 2015 Ericson has led its Global Internal Audit team as VP of Internal Audit and before that served as the Director of Internal Controls. Ericson also has more than a decade of experience in the professional services group of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), where he advised and worked closely with senior management and leadership teams of multinational, public companies.

Chris earned Bachelor of Science and Master of Accountancy degrees from Brigham Young University with minor degrees in Japanese and Management of Information Systems.

"I am very excited to join the board of CubicFarms as we develop the tremendous opportunities that exist in Automated Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA). Nu Skin and CubicFarms enjoy an excellent relationship and are working together to drive agricultural sustainability, food security and pure ingredient sourcing", said Chris Ericson

About CubicFarm Systems Corp.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. is an Ag-Tech and Vertical Farming company that utilizes patented technology to cultivate high-quality produce. The Company believes that it can provide a benefit to the world by significantly reducing the physical footprint of farming, shipping costs, and associated greenhouse gasses, while significantly decreasing the use of freshwater and eliminating the need for harmful pesticides.

Founded in 2015, the Company's mission is to provide farmers around the world with an efficient growing system capable of producing predictable yields with superior taste. Using its unique, undulating growing system, the Company addresses the main challenges within the indoor farming industry by significantly reducing the need for physical labour, by reducing energy, and by maximizing yield per cubic foot. The Company has sold and installed systems in Canada and the US and is currently negotiating with a global pipeline of prospective customers. It also operates one wholly-owned facility in Pitt Meadows, BC and sells its produce in British Columbia to retail and wholesale customers under the brand name Thriiv Local Garden.

CubicFarm Systems Corp.'s patented growing system provides customers with a turnkey, commercial scale, hydroponic, automated vertical farming operation that can grow predictably and sustainably for 12 months of the year virtually anywhere on earth. CubicFarm enables its customers to grow locally and to provide their markets with produce that is consistent in colour, size, taste, nutrition and allows for a longer shelf life. CubicFarms is focused on providing its technology to dedicated customers to grow safe, sustainable, secure, fresh produce, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. Further support and value are provided to our clients through our patent-pending germination technology and proprietary auto harvesting and processing methods.

