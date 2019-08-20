Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.08.2019

Online Blockchain Launches Cryptocurrency Subscription Service for New Coins and Tokens

- Innovative 'HODLbox' enables subscribers to exploit nascent cryptos -

LONDON, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Blockchain plc (LSE: OBC), the leading UK-listed blockchain company, has launched its next cryptocurrency product.

Its HODLbox - available at https://hodlbox.co - is a fun online mystery box, which introduces cryptocurrency enthusiasts to new, interesting and predominantly unlisted cryptocurrencies monthly. For a subscription of $25 per month, users receive a HODLbox containing three unique cryptos. These are largely coins that are newer and not yet traded on any exchanges, but can also be exciting fledgling cryptocurrencies, listed on small exchanges.

Subscribers are encouraged to research each coin inside the HODLbox and they can choose to HODL them on the site or withdraw them. They'll receive news and updates about the coins in their HODLbox.

Online Blockchain's HODLbox team uses subscription revenue to mine, stake and purchase the newest and most interesting cryptocurrencies. Each crypto and acquisition effort is different so the number of coins/tokens in the box will vary.

"HODLboxes are a great way to gain early access to brand new cryptocurrencies and it captures the imagination of a wide audience," said Clem Chambers, CEO of Online Blockchain plc. "HODLbox gives crypto fans a shot at the next 'Bitcoin,' three times a month, all year round."

Apply to feature your coin or token in a HODLbox: https://hodlbox.co/add_coin/

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Online Blockchain plc (LSE: OBC)

Online Blockchain (www.onlineblockchain.io) is a UK-based incubator and developer of businesses in internet and information-based technologies, including developers, administrators and custodians of blockchains and cryptocurrencies. The Company created ADVFN www.advfn.com and today still has a holding of 17.98% in ADVFN plc.

Online Blockchain plc continues to consider new related opportunities and particularly crypto currencies and blockchain-based opportunities including incubating cryptocurrency start-ups and developing technical innovation in the blockchain space. Led by a team with over two decades of pioneering in tech, Online Blockchain focuses on innovation in cryptocurrency and decentralised ecosystems via various applications of blockchain: incubating cryptocurrency start-ups and developing technical innovation in the blockchain space.

Press/media enquiries:
Francesca De Franco
francescad@advfnplc.com
+44(0)794-125-3135

Online Blockchain PLC
Clement Chambers (CEO)
+44(0)207-070-0909


