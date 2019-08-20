MediPharm Labs Corp. Remains A Top Cannabis StockMediPharm Labs Corp (OTCMKTS:MEDIF, TSX:LABS) has consistently been one of the top-performing stocks throughout 2019. On May 22, it hit an intra-day high of $6.56, for a then-year-to-date gain of 367%. It closed out June at $3.96, up 240%, making it one of the best-performing pot stocks in the first half of the year.Despite concerns of the trade war between the U.S. and China, the broader market selloffs, and a swoon in marijuana stocks, MediPharm remains bullish. And having graduated to the Toronto Stock Exchange, significantly improving its visibility, the company's outlook for the back half of 2019 remains.

