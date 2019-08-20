Strong crop improvements result in three-cycle payback

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2019) - Braingrid Limited (CSE: BGRD) ("Braingrid" or the "Company") a global provider of cultivation analytics using its affordable, scalable and easy-to-deploy sensor platforms for precision agriculture, announced that results in a peer-reviewed journal at an Ontario cannabis production facility shows optimizing fertigation can increase yields by up to 110%(1).

Fertigation(2) is the injection of fertilizers for water, soil and other products used in an irrigation system.

Braingrid's recently launched Data Intelligence Program collects cultivation data from cannabis growers and producers of other agricultural products to alter and optimize growth conditions including, but not limited to, the use of fertigation. The result is improved product consistency and significant savings.

With payback in as little as a producer's third harvest, increased yield and cost savings could amount to as much as $150,000 over 8 growth cycles for growers adopting Braingrid's technology in a 20,000 square foot facility(3).

"Research shows that many cannabis producers appear to have little peer-reviewed data on optimal fertigation rates. Given that optimal fertigation is the foundation for optimal yield, there's a gap in knowledge where Braingrid's solutions provide significant insight into fertigation performance," said Michael Kadonoff, CEO of Braingrid. "With our Data Intelligence Program, growers are provided with the knowledge they need to adapt their growing conditions before a problem arises, saving not only the significant costs associated with crop failure, but also optimizing yields and revenue growth."

(1) Caplan, Deron & Dixon, Mike & Zheng, Youbin. (2017). Optimal Rate of Organic Fertilizer during the Vegetative-stage for Cannabis Grown in Two Coir-based Substrates. HortScience. 52. 1307-1312.

(3) Based on 3,000 flowering plants at a profit of $1.00/gram. Results may vary depending upon existing level of fertigation, cannabis strain, grow conditions, crop management and other factors.

About Braingrid:

Braingrid is a global technology company committed to the best interests of the precision agriculture industry for the long term. We provide valuable environmental cultivation analytics by capturing real-time data using our technology platform to increase revenues, reduce costs & risks and improve yield - making it easier for the grower to efficiently provide profitable consistent product. The Company is listed on the CSE under the symbol BGRD.

