Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 21.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A1W9NS ISIN: FI4000106299 Ticker-Symbol: FRU 
Xetra
20.08.19
17:35 Uhr
10,480 Euro
-0,020
-0,19 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
GEX
1-Jahres-Chart
FERRATUM OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FERRATUM OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,900
10,920
09:16
10,900
10,940
09:16
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FERRATUM
FERRATUM OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FERRATUM OYJ10,480-0,19 %