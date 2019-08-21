Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.08.2019

Olvi Oyj: Olvi Plc: Notification of Manager's Transactions

OLVI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 21 AUG 2019 AT 9.00 am

OLVI PLC: NOTIFICATION OF MANAGER'S TRANSACTIONS

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name Multanen, Lauri
Position: Member of Executive team

Issuer

Name: Olvi plc
LEI: 7437003NX7WWVRT6AJ55

Initial notification

Reference number: 7437003NX7WWVRT6AJ55_20190820150717_2

Transaction details

Transaction date: 19.8.2019
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI0009900401

Volume: 750 Unit price: 37.05000 EUR


Aggregated transactions:

Volume: 750 Average price: 37.05000 EUR

OLVI PLC

Lasse Aho
Managing Director

More information:
Lasse Aho, Managing Director
Phone +358 290 00 1050
www.olvi.fi

DISTRIBUTION:
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.olvi.fi


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)