Mittwoch, 21.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

WKN: 936957 ISIN: BE0003770840 Ticker-Symbol: L3R 
Frankfurt
21.08.19
17:20 Uhr
109,00 Euro
+0,50
+0,46 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
108,00
112,00
18:06
21.08.2019 | 17:53
(56 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Leasinvest Real Estate Comm. VA: Leasinvest Real Estate SCA: Half-year financial report 2019

Highlights first half-year 2019

For the first half-year of the financial year 2019 we record the following key data:

  • The EPRA earnings increase from € 14.00 million end 1H 2018 to € 22.1 million (however including the dividend (€ 5.1 million) from the participation in BE-REIT Retail Estates received earlier in the course of this financial year unlike previous years when this was in July)
  • Rise (+29%) of the net result from € 19.7 million end 1H 2018 to € 25.3million or € 4.27 per share
  • The rental income received increases by 16% from € 27.9 million end 1H 2018 to € 32.4 million following the full contribution of the acquisitions from end 2018 and a positive like-for-like rental growth
  • The funding cost again decreases considerably from 2.59% on 31/12/2018 to 2.34%
  • The current developments in Belgium and Luxembourg progress as scheduled



Attachment

  • LRE Half-year report 2019_ENG_Web (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/38bbac1e-1ba3-495d-8972-62a81c11e376)

