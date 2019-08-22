Upon request from member [Mangold Fondkommission AB], MPID [STMGF], Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to register new order books on STO Retail Corporate bonds to facilitate automatic order matching, with effect from August 23, 2019. The following order books are registered as part of the Bond Transparency and Liquidity Program: ISSUER Trading Code ISIN START DATE Trade Lot -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ALM Equity AB ALME_102_BTL SE0008014690 2019-08-23 1 000 000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AB Fastator ABFAST_002_BTL SE0011762129 2019-08-23 1 250 000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Klövern AB KLOV_011_GB_BT SE0011063163 2019-08-23 100 000 L -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Kvalitena AB KVAO_104_BTL SE0012675155 2019-08-23 1 000 000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Marginalen Bank MBANK_01_BTL SE0006338570 2019-08-23 1 000 000 Bankaktiebolag -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Oscar Properties Holding AB OP_001_BTL SE0005936390 2019-08-23 1 000 000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The new order books do not represent new listings or admission to trading. The order books are added to facilitate additional trading functionality on request of a member of the Exchange. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact the fixed income team, telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or fixedincomesweden@nasdaq.com. The content of this message is based on the options you selected when you registered for news from Nasdaq Nordic. To modify the subscription, please edit your profile.