IIPR Stock Prediction
The marijuana industry has been undergoing a tough time lately. But even amidst the chaos, one company continues to perform well: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR).
Innovative Industrial Properties is a real estate investment trust (REIT), not a traditional marijuana company by any means. Still, it's a company operating within the marijuana space, and it's poised to see big gains in the future.
The reason is simple: during a gold rush, sell shovels. During a marijuana rush, sell (or rent out) land.
By leasing land to marijuana producers, Innovative Industrial Properties is able to take advantage of the nascent legal.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
The marijuana industry has been undergoing a tough time lately. But even amidst the chaos, one company continues to perform well: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR).
Innovative Industrial Properties is a real estate investment trust (REIT), not a traditional marijuana company by any means. Still, it's a company operating within the marijuana space, and it's poised to see big gains in the future.
The reason is simple: during a gold rush, sell shovels. During a marijuana rush, sell (or rent out) land.
By leasing land to marijuana producers, Innovative Industrial Properties is able to take advantage of the nascent legal.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...