IIPR Stock PredictionThe marijuana industry has been undergoing a tough time lately. But even amidst the chaos, one company continues to perform well: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR).Innovative Industrial Properties is a real estate investment trust (REIT), not a traditional marijuana company by any means. Still, it's a company operating within the marijuana space, and it's poised to see big gains in the future.The reason is simple: during a gold rush, sell shovels. During a marijuana rush, sell (or rent out) land.By leasing land to marijuana producers, Innovative Industrial Properties is able to take advantage of the nascent legal.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...