Pursuant to the Transaction, CannaVerde will amalgamate with a newly formed subsidiary of Timeless and will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Timeless and the shareholders of CannaVerde will exchange their CannaVerde Shares for Timeless Shares. In connection with the Transaction, and subject to Timeless shareholder approval, Timeless will continue out of Alberta and become a British Columbia corporation and prior to completing the Transaction, will consolidate the Timeless Shares on the basis of one (1) new Timeless Share for each six and a half (6.5) old Timeless Shares.

As previously announced, in connection with the Transaction, CannaVerde is undertaking a private placement offering (the "Financing") of convertible debentures for gross proceeds of up to $4.5 million. To date, CannaVerde has raised gross proceeds of approximately $2.7 million pursuant to the Financing.

Completion of the Transaction remains subject to a number of terms and conditions, including, among other things, (1) the Parties having received all required shareholder approvals; (2) the Transaction being effective on or prior to November 30, 2019; (3) each of the Parties obtaining all necessary consents, orders and regulatory approvals, including conditional listing approval of the Exchange; (4) dissent rights not having been exercised by greater than 5% of the shareholders of each of the parties, as applicable; (5) no material change occurring to the business of any of the parties; (6) the satisfaction of obligations under the Amalgamation Agreement relating to each of the Parties; and (7) the delivery by each of the Parties of customary closing documents.

Additional information concerning the Transaction, Timeless, CannaVerde and the Resulting Issuer is provided in Timeless' news releases dated June 20, 2019 and August 9, 2019 and will be provided in Timeless' Filing Statement to be filed in connection with the Transaction, which will be available under Timeless' SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

In accordance with the policies of the Exchange, the Timeless common shares are currently halted from trading and will remain so until such time as the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") determines, which, depending on the policies of the Exchange, may not occur until completion of the Transaction.

None of the securities to be issued pursuant to the Transaction have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and any securities issued pursuant to the Transaction are anticipated to be issued in reliance upon available exemptions from such registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

About CannaVerde

CannaVerde's goal is to become a low cost, high quality producer of medical cannabis extracts, with a further focus on product formulation and development. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Green Health Colombia S.A.S, it holds licenses to cultivate, extract, produce, manufacture and export both CBD (cannabidiol) and THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) medical extracts.

CannaVerde intends to build greenhouses and extraction facilities on its 7-hectare property located in Bucaramanga, Colombia and has access to an additional 100 hectares of land. The company recognizes the significant role that Colombia's ideal climate, infrastructure and workforce will play in building a sustainable business at a fraction of the cost in other jurisdictions. Furthermore, the ideal location of Colombia gives the company access to approximately 640 million potential customers in Latin America. The directors and executives at CannaVerde have built a business plan focused on delivering cannabis-based extracts and products in Colombia and the international marketplace.

About Timeless

Timeless is a capital pool company formed under the Exchange capital pool company program.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance and obtaining all required shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., subject to completion of satisfactory due diligence, has agreed to act as sponsor in connection with the transaction. An agreement to sponsor should not be construed as any assurance with respect to the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion.

All information contained in this news release with respect to Timeless, CannaVerde, and the Resulting Issuer was supplied by the Parties, respectively, for inclusion herein, and Timeless and its directors and officers have relied on CannaVerde for any information concerning such party.

