Marijuana News TodaySome good tidings in the marijuana news today as Canadian marijuana legalization gets more business-friendly, with Ontario switching from a lottery system for licensing to a market-based one.This is strong news for pot stocks, as Ontario up until this point has relied on an arbitrary lottery system for doling out licenses. The effect of that has been a small number of stores-75 set to operate following the most recent lottery-to service the 14-million-plus people living in Canada's richest and most populous province.Toronto alone has roughly six-million people living in the city. In a city famed for its selection of restaurants and bars, having.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...